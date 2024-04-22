Listen To Black Women dives into the masculine woman narrative. Lore’l, Elle Varner, Eboni K Williams and Melyssa Ford delve into a trope that has become harmful to Black women. “Masculine women” is often relegated to an insult.

Watch as the ladies expound on how the trope has impacted us!

 

Categories: Lifestyle
