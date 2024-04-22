Listen To Black Women dives into the masculine woman narrative. Lore’l, Elle Varner, Eboni K Williams and Melyssa Ford delve into a trope that has become harmful to Black women. “Masculine women” is often relegated to an insult.
Watch as the ladies expound on how the trope has impacted us!
-
French-Malian Singer Aya Nakamura Has Controversy Surrounding Her Possible Performance At The Paris Summer Olympics
-
Shyne Maintains That He Was Diddy's Fall Guy For The 1999 Club New York Shooting
-
'The Gates': All-Black Soap Opera Set To Debut On CBS
-
Happy Birthday, Sexyy Red! The Rapper Gets A New Expensive Whip For Her 26th Birthday
-
O.J. Simpson's Lawyer Is Ensuring The Goldmans And Ex-Wife's Family Doesn't See A Cent
-
LightSkinKeisha's Husband, Coca Vango, Accused Of Being A Deadbeat By Daughter's Mother
-
Social Media Users Are Loving This AI-Generated Remix Of Sexyy Red's 'Pound Town'
-
Rick Ross Accuses Drake Of Getting Nose Job And Copying Lil Wayne's Style