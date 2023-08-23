EPISODE 8 OF Listen To Black Women: The Podcast TITLE: CHURCH GIRLS

For the final episode of Listen to Black Women: The Podcast Season 1, our host Lore’l speaks with Wande, Jekalyn Carr, and Jessica White about being faithful to one’s beliefs while keeping it fly in these modern times.

Wande, Jekalyn Carr, and Jessica discuss everything from love, church, family, their careers and how their spirituality impacts each of those aspects of their lives.

