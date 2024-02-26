In Episode 6 of Listen To Black Women, the topic is family and parenting. Actress Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Listen To Black Men co-hosts Mouse Jones and Tyler Chronicles sit down with Lore’l and Elle Varner to explore how their families shaped their relationships and parenting approaches.

They talk about the family dynamic they grew up around and how that carried into adulthood. “The bar is really high for me because of the type of father I had,” said Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Elle Varner. “I need to know that the person that I’m creating a life with is invested in this child, is going to lead them and guide them in a way that they can go and flourish.”

Seeing her parents and grandparents in long-lasting marriages, Naturi Naughton-Lewis said she “really broke down” when her previous relationship failed. She realized that growing up, her parents did not give her the space to fail and learn from her mistakes. That’s a lesson she is mindful of while raising her kids.

“The way that we parent is absolutely influenced by how we were parented. The way that we even approached love and relationships has a lot to do with what we saw,” said the singer-songwriter. “I’m setting a new tone and a new journey for me and my family.”

Watch the entire conversation above.

