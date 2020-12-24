Healthy Swaps To Revamp Your Grocery List

It’s easy to fall into patterns when it comes to grocery shopping. When you need to save time, you hit your usual corners of the market because you can’t be bogged down by exploring the other aisles. But, it’s not a bad idea to periodically assess every area of your life, from your finances to your friends to your food, to see if there are any upgrades to make, old habits to get rid of, or changes worth making. Life is about constantly learning, evolving, and improving, and you can do that with your diet, the way you do with everything else.

When it comes to buying groceries that satisfy you and your family, you have certain bases you want covered. You want comforting baked goods, filling proteins, crunchy snacks, sweet desserts, fruits and veggies, yummy beverages, and other categories. You want to make sure that when cravings hit or certain nutrients are missing, you can find what you need in your refrigerator or pantry. But it’s important to know that there are many ways to satisfy all of those needs – and some are healthier than others. Maybe it’s time to consider a new crunchy snack or fizzy beverage. Here are easy healthy swaps you can make to revamp your grocery list.

Ditch sugary yogurt; get cottage cheese

Many packaged yogurts offer little more nutrition than ice cream – they just have a thinner consistency and packaging that makes them appear healthy. You eat them so you can get filling protein, calcium, and other nutrients. But what you often get is tons of sugar, very little protein, and hungry again an hour later. Cottage cheese, however, packs 28 grams of protein in a cup, very little sugar, very little sodium, and substantial amounts of calcium. And it pairs with all the things yogurt does, like honey and fruit.