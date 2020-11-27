Humans are the only living beings that consume milk after infancy. Every other animal you can think of that consumes milk, just consumes its mother’s milk as a tiny baby, but once they grow up, they move on to eating other things. But we humans love our milk, and our yogurt, and our cheese, and our ice cream. We figured out that we like to keep having it, long after we’re done breastfeeding. But we weren’t necessarily designed to do so, which is why approximately 65 percent of human beings develop some intolerance to lactose after infancy.

Not everyone who struggles with dairy is entirely lactose intolerant. Some individuals can digest limited amounts of certain kinds of dairy. It’s common for many humans to do all right consuming things like yogurt and cheese, but to become sick when they drink whole milk. The fermentation process involved in making something like cheese removes some of the triggering elements that remain in plain milk. But, just because you can eat dairy without becoming violently ill doesn’t necessarily mean your body is happy when you have it – it may be trying to find other ways to let you know it wants you to cool it on the quesadillas and buttery mashed potatoes. Here are signs you don’t do well on dairy.

You suffer from inflammation

A particular sugar found in milk has been said to trigger the oxidative response in the body, which can, in turn, lead to mild inflammation. Over time, this inflammation can lead to things like chronic joint pain, digestive issues, eczema, or runny eyes. Overall, you don’t want inflammation persisting in the body because it makes you vulnerable to certain illnesses.