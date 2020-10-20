How To Keep A Food Journal

Food journaling can be a useful tool for many circumstances. Those suffering from digestive issues but struggling to pinpoint what foods are causing the problems can learn a lot by keeping a detailed record of what they eat, including what they group that food with, what times they eat, and so on. Even though allergy tests do exist, they aren’t always accurate, and some do not check for certain rare or specific things.

Food journaling can also be a good tool for those trying to lose weight, who are finding it challenging to develop good habits. One may learn that certain foods trigger cravings or hunger responses, or other unwanted consequences.

All of that being said, a food journal is only as helpful as you are diligent and dedicated to it. Keeping a food journal seems easy at first. But those hoping to keep one for more than just a few days will quickly run into some hurdles and find they could use some help keeping up with it, as well as knowing how to keep one that provides useful insight. Here are tips for keeping a useful food journal.

Using a food journal for weight loss

If you are food journaling for the purposes of weight loss and wondering just how effective that is, research has found that keeping a food journal can yield double the results that dieting without food journaling does. It’s a good idea to meet regularly with a nutritionist while you are food journaling, so you can have an expert analyze your data.