Dealing With Body Issues During Isolation

If there was any degree of uneasiness or dysfunction with your relationship with your body before quarantine, you may be finding that that’s intensified during isolation. Perhaps you didn’t think you had any unhealthy tendencies when it comes to food, exercise, and your body, but something about this pandemic has brought some out.

Try not to be too hard on yourself. This is a very stressful time for everyone. Whatever personal challenges one may have dealt with before – sobriety, impulse spending, social media addiction – they become even greater when people are removed from their support systems. And right now, everyone is removed from everyone so, yes, access to the people, groups, places, and activities that helped keep you on the right track before are harder to come by and It can feel hard to get a win right now. That’s why we spoke to Dr. Ebony, a psychologist who works extensively with women on the all-important relationship they have with their bodies. Dr. Ebony discussed how to deal with body issues while in isolation.

Caution against comparison

“In this age of instant information with social media, people are sending this information that we should leave quarantine being thin and in the best shape of our lives,” says Dr. Ebony. Research has found that people are currently moving less and sleeping more, and there is information everywhere about the “quarantine 15.” Social media doesn’t help slow the spread of that info.