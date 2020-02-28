15 Beverages You Should Have In Your Fridge

So much conversation around beverages is about avoiding the bad stuff, like soda, sports drinks, icy coffee drinks loaded with sugar, and tons of booze. For a long time, I mostly just drank water to be on the safe side. Don’t get me wrong, drinking plenty of water has its benefits, but, considering that we do need a lot of fluids each day—exactly how much depends on your age, weight, activity level, and other factors—don’t you think that we could pack some more nutrients into each sip than what H2O has to offer?

Drinking nutrients is such a nice and easy way to get them in your system, too, especially when you’re in a hurry, or if you don’t necessarily like the foods that offer those same nutrients. Sometimes chewing just gets repetitive and can be so time-consuming. It’s not exactly convenient to bring a kale salad in the car, right? Or to eat a fruit salad while you’re walking. Beverages offer a nice, compact, efficient way to deliver nutrients to your body. Toss them in your favorite thermos and you can bring a nutrient-packed treat wherever you go.

The beverage market is blowing up right now, too, so it’s a great time to familiarize yourself with some of the options out there. Have you noticed how grocery and health food stores just keep adding rows and rows of shelves to contain all of the new beverages popping up? They can hardly keep up with the new additions! I know it can be a bit overwhelming though. There’s chia seed, almond milk, elixir, super blend, this and that. So many choices. What even is an elixir? Which of these beverages are worth trying? We’ll break it down a bit here. Here are 15 beverages you should always have in your fridge.

Chia seed drinks

If you’ve noticed drinks showing up with tiny, gelatinous beads, those are likely chia drinks, and you should come around to them. A chia beverage is like a snack and drink in one, and you’ll often find these little seeds in dense juice beverages. Chia offers omega three fatty acids and fiber—two nutrients you don’t often find in liquid form—so it can be nice and filling if you need a pick-me-up.