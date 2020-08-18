Kelis, Keyshia, Chrissy And 11 Other Celebrity Women Pregnant Right Now

So we can probably all agree that in one way or another, 2020 has been pretty rough on everybody. We are in the midst of a pandemic, preparing to vote for a new president in the hopes of turning things around, and just about everybody is feeling a bit stir crazy. But there is always a light in foggy, frustrating times. For the women on this list, the light comes in the form of a new baby, and for some, a first child. They’ve done the big announcements accompanied by the fancy photo shoots and videos, and there have been so many of these over the last few months, you might have forgotten who all is waiting for their bundle of joy. However some of your favorites spilled the beans this year, some are now much further along than others and waiting to deliver while others are just starting to see their bumps pop. Hit the flip for a heartwarming list and reminder of all of the lovely mommies to be.

Nicki Minaj

After plenty of speculation and the rapper dropping hints and hopes for some time that she was with or wanted to be with child, her dream has come true. She announced to fans in July in a very Barbie way, through some colorful maternity shots, that she and husband Kenneth Petty are expecting. It will be the first child for both parties.

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you all for the well wishes.”