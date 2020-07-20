Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant With Her First Child: “Overflowing With Excitement And Gratitude”

Congratulations are in order for Nicki Minaj and husband, Kenneth Petty. The Queens rapper took to Instagram Monday to announce that she pregnant with her first child.

The announcement was quite simple and consisted of a series of three maternity photos. The first bore the caption, “#preggers” while the third read: “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛”

For months, fans have been speculating that the “Super Bass” singer is pregnant. In May, the rapper raised questions during a Twitter Q&A when she shared that she was craving a salad with “extra jalapeños,” which prompted a fan to ask how she’s doing with morning sickness.

“Lmao,” Nicki replied. “No throwing up. But nausea and peeing nonstop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo.”

Screenshots from Nicki’s recent “TROLLZ” music video also fueled speculation as fans claimed that they spotted a small protruding baby bump.

Nicki and Kenneth tied the knot in October of 2019 after dating for a year and the pair appear to be thoroughly enjoying married life.

“I can’t complain. I really cannot freaking complain,” she said during her June appearance on Lil Wayne’s Apple Music series, Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne. “I didn’t think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is. Even if you’re not married, when you have someone that feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you’re on top of the world.”

Nicki has always been transparent about her desire to start a family. We’re happy that her dreams are finally coming true.