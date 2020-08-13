Is It Possible To Come Out Of The Pandemic With Better Mental Health?

In April of 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention started conducting a weekly survey to assess anxiety and depression levels in various groups and since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Black community has been found to report significantly higher levels of these conditions, repeatedly.

For African Americans ages 15 to 24, suicide has been a leading cause of death in recent years. Now, during the pandemic, this particularly vulnerable age group is isolated from their friends, and missing out on milestone moments like graduations and prom, which could increase symptoms of depression and anxiety. For many, just staying afloat during these times is the main goal, but according to Dr. Laura Louis, PhD, of Atlanta Couples Therapy, there may be a way to emerge from the pandemic with even better mental health than you had when things began. Read on for her advice on how you can approve your mental wellbeing during this time.

Finally, a little peace and quiet

Rather than thinking about what they’re missing out on right now, this is a good time for individuals to focus on what they’re finally getting. It’s a time of “Quieting the noise in their life,” says Dr. Louis. When life is up and running, many individuals have to work hard to find ways to take a break from the hustle and bustle and quiet the noise – whether it’s through meditation or yoga or other outlets. This pandemic has in some ways enforced prolonged quiet time.