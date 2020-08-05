Tiny’s Daughter, Zonnique Pullins, Is Pregnant: “I Was Kind Of Sad At First”

Well, the rumors are true this time. T.I. and Tiny’s daughter, Zonnique Pullins, is, in fact, pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Bandhunta Izzy.

“Literally every year, probably for the past three years, this same rumor [that I was pregnant] had come out,” the reality TV personality told People. “This time I actually am pregnant. It’s weird!”

The announcement comes on the heels of an eyebrow-raising video released by Pullins in which she essentially danced around the speculation, citing that she wanted to be on her “Nicki Minaj sh-t.” However, constantly being the target of pregnancy rumors could definitely explain the weird response. Currently, Pullins is five months pregnant and thankfully, it seems that she has had a fairly easy pregnancy.

“With it being my first time being pregnant, I had so many expectations and was thinking, ‘Oh, it’s going to be really hard,’ ” she said. “I never really had morning sickness.”

Of course, navigating pregnancy amidst a global pandemic came with its share of complications.