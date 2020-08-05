Tiny’s Daughter, Zonnique Pullins, Is Pregnant: “I Was Kind Of Sad At First”
Well, the rumors are true this time. T.I. and Tiny’s daughter, Zonnique Pullins, is, in fact, pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Bandhunta Izzy.
“Literally every year, probably for the past three years, this same rumor [that I was pregnant] had come out,” the reality TV personality told People. “This time I actually am pregnant. It’s weird!”
The announcement comes on the heels of an eyebrow-raising video released by Pullins in which she essentially danced around the speculation, citing that she wanted to be on her “Nicki Minaj sh-t.” However, constantly being the target of pregnancy rumors could definitely explain the weird response. Currently, Pullins is five months pregnant and thankfully, it seems that she has had a fairly easy pregnancy.
“With it being my first time being pregnant, I had so many expectations and was thinking, ‘Oh, it’s going to be really hard,’ ” she said. “I never really had morning sickness.”
Of course, navigating pregnancy amidst a global pandemic came with its share of complications.
“It really sucks being pregnant during the coronavirus. At first, I’m like, ‘This is the perfect time, like everybody is locked in. I don’t have to worry about going out. So if I want to hide it for however long, I can hide,'” she said. “But when it comes to going to doctor’s appointments, I go to all of them by myself. I ask every single time, ‘Can I bring my boyfriend?’ And they’re like, ‘No, only you can come.'”
The 24-year-old confessed that initially, she wasn’t thrilled about the news; however, her boyfriend, whose real name is Israel James, was excited from the start.
“I have a million brothers and sisters so I’ve always been the one like, ‘I’m not having a baby anytime soon.’ That was always my thing. So I was kind of sad at first, and my boyfriend was really excited from the jump. He was like, ‘You know it’s whatever you want to do,'” she said. “But after a while, I’m like, ‘Now I feel like I can do this. It’s something that will mature me and change me in a great way.’ I’m trying to wrap my head around it, and now we are here.”
In the premiere episode of her Fox Soul talk show “The Mix,” Pullins revealed that she is having a girl. Pullins and James have been dating for two years. James is the father of two children from a previous relationship.