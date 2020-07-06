Congratulations! Remy Ma And Papoose Are Expecting Another Child

Congratulations are in order for rappers Remy Ma and Papoose.

After welcoming their daughter Reminisce MacKenzie, aka “The Golden Child” on December 14, 2018, Papoose shared that he and wife Remy are working on their second child together.

During an interview with Claudia Jordan for her show, “Out Loud” on Fox Soul Papoose shared the news of their family expansion. He was speaking about how social distancing and staying home during this time period has actually been beneficial for him and his family.

“I love being with my family. I get to spend so much time with my amazing wife and my amazing daughter. And I’m just making the best out of it and we’re moving forward.

Some good things are actually coming out of this. We’re going to have a new child real soon. So I’m feeling real good.”

The birth of their daughter Reminisce came after Remy suffered a miscarriage due to an ectopic pregnancy, the second one she experienced in her life.

After suffering her first ectopic pregnancy as a teenager, Remy shared that doctors removed one of her fallopian tubes.

Thankfully, the two remained hopeful. And Reminisce was born a little less than a year after she began sharing her story.

Between the two of them, Remy and Papoose share four children, three from Papoose’s previous relationships, Dejanae, Destiny, and Shamele. Remy has a son Jayson. And together they have Reminisce.

This new baby will be the fifth for the couple.

You can listen to Papoose’s full interview with Claudia Jordan in the video below.