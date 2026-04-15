Close
Lifestyle

50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies, Vol. 18

Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Queer Queens We’re Admiring Here, There, And Everywhere, Vol. 18

Women are designed to be admired. We don't make the rules.

Published on April 15, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 50

Women Crush Wednesday: 50 Queer Queens We're Admiring Here, There, And Everywhere, Vol. 18
Source: Instagram / @choycebrown

Take the way Auntie Nae lets it be known that Choyce Brown is her crush on the daily, that’s how we feel about the ladies that make our list each and every Women Crush Wednesday.

From Kehlani flaunting her grown woman body to Janelle Monae serenading us with the sweet sound of music (and stunning visuals to match), Porsha flexing booty gains for a quick flick in New York City, and one of Atlanta’s hottest attorneys getting her sultry sweat on with a 404 Day 5K, MadameNoire has range when it comes to women loving women.

Check out the 50 queer queens taking over our weekly WCW list this week below.

RELATED CONTENT: #WCW — Kehlani Is The Diamond Of The Season And 49 More Royal Queer Queens Dripping In Class, Vol. 17

1. Porsha Williams

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 1, 2026
NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 1: Porsha Williams is seen on April 1, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images)

2. Victoria Monet

Victoria Monet Visits The Ferrari And BT Show with 96.1 The Beat
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 30: Victoria Monet poses as she visits the Ferrari and BT Show with 96.1 The Beat at Estes Services Music Lounge on March 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

3. Niecy Nash-Betts

e.l.f. Cosmetics' "Vanity Vandals" Red Carpet Premiere and Private Screening
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 31: Niecy Nash poses on the black carpet at e.l.f. Cosmetics’ premiere of Vanity Vandals at the at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on March 31, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images for e.l.f. Cosmetics)

4. Keke Palmer

The Millennium Tour Presents: The Boys 4 Life Tour 2026
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 28: Keke Palmer attends The Millennium Tour Presents: The Boys 4 Life Tour 2026 on March 28, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

5. Shema Love

6. Kehlani

7. Tinashe

8. Choyce Brown

9. Auntie Nae

10. Ty Young

11. Alexandra Shipp

12. Honey Wheat

13. Jasmin A. Robinson

14. Jonquel Q. Jones

15. Quintessa Q. Swindell

16. Laverne Cox

17. Willow Smith

18. Natasha Howard

19. Jac’Eil

20. Tessa Thompson

21. Janelle Monae

22. Sydney Colson

23. Tonya Latrice

24. Lena Waithe

25. Cynthia Erivo

26. traveling.auntie

27. Tiff & Chrissy

28. Stephanie Gold

29. Sophia

30. Jamilla and Que

31. Young M.A.

32. Kia Barnes

33. Raquel Willis

34. Jess Guilbeaux

35. Jade Fox

36. Michelle

37. Nalyssa Smith

38. Nat Marshall

39. Courtney Bea

40. JoJo

41. Wellness.liss

42. Brittney Griner

43. Kari

44. Christine Massey

45. Karro and Mari

46. authentic_trapp

47. Aspen Humes

48. Brittany Boss Britt Hodge

49. Brandi

50. Tia Hogue

RELATED CONTENT: 9 Famous Lesbian Women Who Were Married To Men

NEXT SLIDE
1234567891011121314151617181920212223242526272829303132333435363738394041424344454647484950

Related Tags

black lesbians Black LGBT women black lgbtq+ Brittney Griner Choyce Brown Jac'Eil Jade Fox Jonquel Q. Jones kehlani Kia Barnes Laverne Cox lesbian Nalyssa Smith Nat Marshall Natasha Howard Queer queer community Sydney Colson Tinashe Victoria Monét Willow Smith Women Crush Women Crush Wednesday Young M.A.
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Nia Long for Playboy

Nia Long Poses For 'Playboy' And Talks Protecting Her Peace, Dating Younger, And Drowning Out The 'Michael' Hate: 'No One Can Interfere With My Sanity'

Bossip
Ashlee Jenae Joe McCann

Ashlee Jenae: Influencer Had Massive Fight With Fiancé Before Mysterious Death, Resort Staff Had To Separate Couple

Bossip
YSL Beauty Drive Thru

Olandria Carthen Has Entered Her Designer Era With A Must-Have Brandon Blackwood Collab

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Fashion Moments From The 2026 WNBA Draft

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comment
Nicholas Monacelli
2 Items
Breaking News  |  Shannon Dawson

Called The N-Word, Then Dragged By Her Braids — Shocking Video Captures Black Woman Dragged From Bar By White Man

Comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
10 Items
Entertainment  |  Julia Austin

9 Famous Lesbian Women Who Were Married To Men

Comment
BNP Paribas Open 2026 - Previews
YoungMadame  |  Davonta Herring

Coco Gauff Defends Appearance In New Ad: ‘My 4C Hair Is Good Enough For A High-Fashion Brand’

Comment
4 Items
YoungMadame  |  Jason Lee

Influencer Ashlee Jenae Found Dead In Tanzania Villa — Fiancé Claims Suicide By Hanging, Family Seeks Investigation

Comment

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close