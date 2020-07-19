DJ Duffey Announces That She’s Pregnant And She’s Pretty Far Along

DJ Duffey, who you’ve seen on VH1’s Basketball Wives LA, has made a special announcement. The Dallas native announced on social media that she is pregnant, and she has been for quite some time. In an Instagram post, she revealed that she is five months pregnant.

“The world has been really crazy the last couple of months and I didn’t want to be constantly throwing my happiness in [your] faces during these difficult times… but I can’t hide my joy any longer,” she captioned a video of glamorous shots showing off her baby bump. “I want to share my secret with my IG family… I’m 5 months pregnant and me, Heir, and Iman are very excited. I’m excited to share this new journey with you all.”

Duffey, born LaTosha Duffey, already has a son named Heir.

In an interview with Revolt TV, she said she’s in a relationship with a basketball agent named Iman Shokuohizadeh, who is the father of the child she is expecting.

“His name Iman, he’s a basketball agent. He wants to marry me. But, you know, it’s a Hot Girl Summer,” she joked last summer.

In 2017, VH1 reported that the two are engaged. While she was on Basketball Wives, he appeared in one scene but it ended up being deleted.

Duffey, who is rapper French Montana’s DJ, has actually been married before to her son’s father, a NFL player whom she didn’t name. Unfortunately, their marriage ended on bad terms.

“I went through a divorce where my son’s father left me,” she told Revolt. “He was in the NFL. He took all the money, he took my car away, I literally had nothing. I had to start over. When I would look at my son, I’d be like, ‘Never again will someone be able to take anything from us, I’m gonna have it myself.”