Teddy Campbell Files For Divorce From Mary Mary Singer Tina Campbell Following Infidelity-Filled Marriage After 25 Years

Tina Atkins-Campbell and Teddy Campbell attend the 2014 Essence Music Festival on July 6, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Love has come to an end for Trecina “Tina” Campbell — one half of gospel duo Mary Mary — and her husband Glendon “Teddy” Campbell. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Teddy filed for divorce with the Los Angeles County Superior Court on April 13. Per TMZ, the drummer and singer cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

The couple had been together for more than two decades, marrying in August 2000, but have been separated since June 2024, PEOPLE noted. Teddy has asked the court to grant him “child visitation” and “parenting time” for their two minor children, Santana Campbell, 13, and Glendon Theodore Campbell II, 16. Spousal support was marked as “for future determination,” according to documents, which also note that the couple do not share any “quasi-community property.”

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Neither Tina nor Teddy has publicly commented on the divorce.

Tina and Teddy Campbell have faced marital issues in the past.

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The former couple previously faced a public cheating scandal in 2014, when Teddy was accused of infidelity. The situation was documented on the WeTV reality show Mary Mary, which aired from 2012 to 2017. Teddy admitted in one episode that he had multiple affairs behind the songstress’s back, and was dealing with “guilt,” from his actions.

Tina also opened up on the show about the emotional weight of Teddy’s cheating.