Fabolous And Emily B Are Expecting A Baby Girl

Fabolous and Emily B are expecting a fourth child. On Father’s Day, the rapper took to Instagram to announce that he’s about to be a “girl dad.”

“Got the best gift ever for Father’s Day! 👨‍👩‍👧#GirlDad,” he captioned a sonogram image.

Fab and Emily share two children: 12-year-old Johan Jackson and 5-year-old Jonas Jackson. The couple also parent Emily’s 22-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, Taina Williams.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the men who stepped up to be Dads & Father figures either thru relationship, separation from or loss of a father 🖤 #BonusDad @latainax3,” he captioned an image of himself and Taina for Father’s Day.

Fabolous and Emily have been together for well over a decade. They met in 2002; however, most were not aware of their relationship until she joined the cast of “Love & Hip Hop” in 2011.

“He asked where I was from, and said that I should visit him next time I’m in New York,” she recalled their first encounter in a 2010 interview with Vibe. “I gave him my number and watched him store it in his sidekick as ‘Emily VA.’ I felt like, Wow, he’s only going to know me for my state. I never asked for his number, I felt if it was meant to be, he would call me. We stayed in touch on the phone and when he finally came back to VA to do a show, he called and invited me. We spoke every day from then on and saw each other often.”

It is unclear how far along Emily is into her pregnancy but we’re wishing her a safe pregnancy and delivery.