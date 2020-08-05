From Milkshakes To Milk Bottles: Kelis Is Pregnant With Her Third Child

Congratulations are in order for singer turned chef Kelis.

The mother of two is welcoming another child to the brood with her husband, real estate agent Mike Mora, whom she married in 2014.

Kelis took to Instagram to share the new, in an ad for First Response pregnancy test.

She wrote:

“Chef Kelis—table for 5 please. We’re adding one more! Happy to announce that I’m expecting and I’m partnering with @firstresponsepregnancy as they are committed to supporting healthy, equitable pregnancy journeys and understand the importance of a nurturing environment for Black women and mothers.” She continued, “As a Black mother, there are so many things to consider during this time in your life, especially during the crazy times that we live in—from what we eat, to how we live and love. This is the time we must take for ourselves without apologies, especially when we still live in a country where Black women historically have had the highest maternal mortality rates. … Don’t be afraid to look for a team that looks like you and can relate with a level of care that will make you feel your most comfortable. It’s your right. It’s our right. And we must demand not only what’s best for us, but for our community. So, I’m so grateful to be able to work with First Response and to announce that a charitable donation to @blackmamasmatter will be made on my behalf. @blackmamasmatter is an organization that’s working to ensure Black mamas have the rights, respect, resources to thrive before, during, and after pregnancy. Together we can change these statistics, one woman at a time.”

You can read Kelis’ full post in the video below.

This is Kelis’ third child. Knight, the son she shares with rapper Nas, was born in 2009. Her son Shepherd, whom she shares with Mora, was born in 2015.