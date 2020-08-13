Over And Done: Jessica White Confirms She’s Ended Her Relationship With Nick Cannon

While Nick Cannon never parted his lips or stretched his fingers comment on his rekindled relationship with model Jessica White, homegirl has taken an entirely different approach.

White took us on a rollercoaster of emotions, recounting every new development in their short-lived second attempt at romance.

She told us they had reunited.

She told us that she hoped to become friends with the most recent mother of his child.

And now, she’s telling us that the relationship has come to an end for the second time.

In a beautiful image of herself draped in a sheet, White told us the reason she was done with Cannon. For those of you who have followed the saga that is their on-again-off-again relationship, it’s not that much different from the reasons she’s been done with him in the past. There seems to be a discrepancy between his estimation of her worth and value in his life and how White sees herself.

In an Instagram post with the comments turned off and the location marked as “My statement,” White wrote:

“Someone who values you, wouldn’t ever put themselves in a position to lose you. I’m so blessed. I’m whole, and ready to embrace a single life free from all baggage, I wish nothing but the best for @nickcannon But truly excited for the next chapter in my life. Someone tag Brad Pitt and let him know I’m single and momma has an abundance of pure love to give! Hahahahaha”

Well, there you have it.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone have a whole one-sided relationship online but we’re living in strange times.

Best of luck to White as she searches for the love she deserves.