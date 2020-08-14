John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Are Pregnant With Baby Number 3

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s year just got a whole lot wilder. The couple announced Thursday that they are pregnant with their third child.

The pair shared the big news by revealing Chrissy’s growing baby bump at the end of the music video for John’s latest single, “Wild,” which features Gary Clark Jr.

John and Chrissy are already the proud parents of two-year-old Miles and four-year-old Luna — both of whom were conceived through IVF. Each time, the couple chose their baby’s sex.

“I’ve made this decision,” she told People back in 2016.”Not only am I having a girl, but I picked the girl from her little embryo. I picked her and was like, ‘Let’s put in the girl.'”

“I think I was most excited and allured by the fact that John would be the best father to a little girl. That excited me,” she added. “It excited me to see…just the thought of seeing him with a little girl. I think he deserves a little girl. I think he deserves that bond.”

It is currently unclear if that’s how their newest addition was conceived. In the past, the model discussed the challenges of juggling multiple children.

“The biggest difference between one kid and two is finding that balance in between giving that special quiet time to your baby, and then having that rambunctious playtime where you really have to be on your toes,” she told Good Housekeeping last year. “A lot of people, including us, overcompensate by wanting to make sure that that first child doesn’t feel neglected. But it’s also necessary because they’re going a different stage, and they need more attention and stimulation.”

John and Chrissy wed in 2013 after a nearly two-year engagement. They met on the set of the music video for John’s 2007 single “Stereo” in which Chrissy played his love interest. The pair had a romantic encounter that evening and the rest is history.

