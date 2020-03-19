“Overjoyed & Grateful”: LeToya Luckett & Husband Tommicus Walker Are Expecting Baby Number 2!

Finally something other than sad coronavirus news to lift our spirits!

Singer and entertainer LeToya Luckett just dropped a whole pregnancy on us, announcing that she’s expecting her second child with husband Tommicus Walker in a Thursday Instagram post.

“Dear God, thank you. Growing & glowing in your light & love! Overjoyed & grateful for our little bundle,” she wrote in her caption.

In the photo LeToya is barefoot wearing an ivory colored dress that hugs her bump while the light shines on her face with a beach dream-like scene in the background.

As the comments and congratulations continue pointing in, we couldn’t help but notice a hilarious response by her husband Tommicus, who wrote, “Told y’all we were going back/back,” complete with the shrug emoji and “thank you God.”

The couple recently welcomed a daughter named Gianna in January 2019. Tommicus also has a seven-year-old daughter named Madison from a previous relationship who LeToya embraces wholeheartedly, calling her “daughter-in-love” instead of “stepdaughter.”

The two have been on a whirlwind journey after meeting through mutual friends a few years ago. Their conversations and time together blossomed into a romance, prompting Walker to ask for her hand in marriage in 2017. Family and friends gathered to celebrate them at their love filled, yet lavish December 2017 wedding where LeToya rocked a few stunning dress changes to commemorate their big day.

Soon after marriage they conceived and documented their journey on VH1’s T.I. & Tiny: Family & Friends Hustle, where we got to see the their relationship from a deeper perspective. LeToya weighed with becoming a first-time mom, juggling her career and family, while Tommicus shared how he would adjust to second-time father hood and relocating to Atlanta from Dallas, Texas.

Their journey continues to blossom as they welcome the new baby into their blended lives. Congratulations to the couple, and we can’t wait to see what this new chapter will bring for the Luckett-Walker family!