Junie Told Us: Teyana Taylor Confirms She’s Pregnant With Her Second Child

A month ago, fans started running with the rumor that singer Teyana Taylor was pregnant. The idea was fueled by her second child, four-year-old daughter Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr., who appeared on Taylor’s Instagram Live video to ask her mother, ‘Why don’t we kiss that baby?!’

Teyana attempted to laugh the moment off but the people heard it. And began analyzing the video. More than a few folks noted that Taylor’s lips and face looked a little swollen.

Now, it’s official.

Today, Taylor released the video for her new song, “Wake Up Love,” featuring her husband Iman.

At the end of the video Taylor is laying in bed with her husband and daughter and lifts her shirt to reveal her pregnant belly.

This will be the second child for 29-year-olds Taylor and Shumpert. The couple welcomed their daughter Junie into the world on December 16, 2015, after Taylor went into early labor. Shumpert delivered their daughter with his bare hands in the couple’s bathroom with the assistance of a 9-1-1 operator.

The two married one another October 1, 2016 in red leather biker jackets that read “I Do” and “I Do Too” on the back. They even had a jacket for a then 9-month-old Junie that read, “Oh…Me Too.”

You can watch the video for Taylor’s song and the reveal below.