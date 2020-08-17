After Her Heartbreaking Miscarriage, Rah Ali Is Expecting A Baby Girl: “I’m So Overwhelmed With Joy”

Rah Ali is celebrating the biggest victory of her year after experiencing a heartbreaking and defeating loss last year. The entrepreneur and Love & Hip Hop star is expecting again and is incredibly happy.

“I’m so overwhelmed with joy that it’s a challenge even finding the words to express how thankful I am,” Ali told PEOPLE in her exclusive interview.

While being pregnant in the middle of a pandemic is less than ideal, Ali said it’s all relative to the journey of life and being blessed with another opportunity at motherhood.

“Despite constantly micromanaging my family to be sure they stay safe during this health crisis, there’s absolutely nothing that has gotten my time or attention outside of preparing for our baby and keeping the energy around me pure and positive,” she says. “I’m a living testament to the phrase, ‘Don’t sweat the small stuff.'”

She said she found out about her pregnancy early on, saying she must have been “about 5 minutes pregnant” when she received the news. “I really felt it. I texted my friend a few weeks later and asked her to stop at the store and get me a test, and when those lines popped up I said, ‘I knew it, I knew it,'” she recalls, laughing.

And when the doctor told her she was expecting another daughter, she could hardly hold in her excitement.

“I started screaming,” she said. “I’m talking really screaming,” Ali continues, adding with a laugh, “I asked him over and over if he was sure. He said, ‘Yes, Rah, it’s the results from your blood work … I’m sure.’ ”

It’s an incredible journey for Ali and her family ever since suffering a miscarriage last June five months into her pregnancy. She still holds space for her first daughter, who she named Sanaa.

“When you’re pregnant with your first child, it’s a whole mental thing just knowing that you’re going to deliver,” she said last June. “Every day you count down and see [your due date] getting closer and closer. At five months, I hadn’t even come to the realization that it was going to happen. It was the worst experience of my life.”

“Every single day, I would get up and feel her kicking and I would talk to her,” Ali said. “I would say, ‘What are we eating this morning?’ Or, ‘Okay, you’re getting agitated and feisty. I know you’re hungry and I’m going to eat something.'”