Nick Cannon’s Baby Mama Brittany Bell Announces She’s Pregnant With Second Child

Brittany Bell, a former Miss Arizona U.S.A. and mother to Nick Cannon’s youngest child, Golden, 3, announced she’s expecting a second baby via social media on Saturday.

This will be Cannon’s fourth child, along with his twins Moroccan and Monroe, 9, with ex-wife, singer Mariah Carey. However, Cannon has yet to confirm or deny the news.

Bell posted a photo of Golden cutely dressed up in a Spider-Man costume with a cape that read “Big Brother” on the back.

She captioned the photo, “And now you know. we are so happy.” In the comments she received multiple congratulatory messages and didn’t shy away or correct anyone when they congratulated her and Nick on the pregnancy.

One user named @dashawn.lamar wrote, “Nick isn’t the baby daddy,” to which responded, “Hilarious GIRL bye. get off my page.”

Bell responded with “Thank you!” after another user named @amy.nowak wrote, “CONGRATS to you Brittany, Nick & Big bro Golden!”

Cannon and Bell are no longer in a relationship, but have committed to co-parenting their son in the same way he co-parents with Carey. In Bell’s Insta Stories she congratulated Cannon who is featured in this month’s issue of Variety by adding the song 1997 song “My Baby Daddy” by B-Rock and the Bizz.

Cannon has reportedly moved on romantically with model Jessica White, whom he dated off and on since 2015. On Monday, the model professed her undying love for Cannon, sharing new imagery of the two photographed together in black and white.

“Always been the love of my life always will be. REAL love can never be broken. You are me and I am you for eternity. @nickcannon you are a king always remember that s–t,” White wrote. A few days prior, White broke the news that the two were working together on a photo collaboration, which led everyone to speculate on their relationship.

On Monday she wrote two cryptic messages on her Insta Stories, “Everything definitely happens for a reason. I couldn’t agree more,” and “Unshakable love. Will be with him always. I support and stand by mine.”

Some also speculate that White’s Instagram posts might be in response to Bell’s pregnancy announcement, but we hope for the family’s sake that everything is copacetic.