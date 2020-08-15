Keyshia Ka’oir And Gucci Expecting Their First Child Together

Congratulations are in order for everyone’s favorite reformed hood couple Keyshia Ka’oir and rapper Gucci Mane.

The two are expecting their first child together and each of them shared the announcement on their Instagram pages.

Keyshia Ka’oir shared the news with a humorous caption.

“I ain’t athletic but on @laflare1017 D I did gymnastics.”

Gucci shared a similar image with this to say:

“My wife pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoir ❤️🔥🥶”

While the couple have kept their children out of the public eye, Ka’oir is the mother of three children, two daughters and one son. According to Black Celebrity Kids, Ka’oir’s eldest daughter was enrolled in college in 2017. And the other two children are twins. Gucci also has a son from a previous relationship.

For years, rumors persisted that Ka’oir abandoned her three children in Jamaica in order to pursue her relationship with Gucci.

They came to a head in 2017, when a woman claiming to be Keyshia’s sister claimed that the entrepreneur did have three children living on the island nation. She took time out from her honeymoon to respond to the rumors, tweeting:

And later: “I DO NOT HAVE A SISTER !!! I’M THE ONLY GIRL! I HAVE 3 BROTHERS & ONE IS DEAD!

Later, she told Wendy Williams that she and Gucci didn’t talk about or show their children on reality tv because they wanted to keep their lives private.

She shared that she is extremely protective given the way her father was violently targeted by a man who he believed was a friend.

We expect that this pattern will continue with this child as well. And we get it. Congratulations to these two!