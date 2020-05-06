Women’s Health Foods To Add To Your Shopping List

This year, Women’s Health Week is falling during a time when everyone is worried about health, but specifically COVID-19 rather than overall wellness. For that reason, it’s possible that we’ve become so obsessed with not contracting the coronavirus—washing our hands for 20 seconds every hour, wearing a mask, wearing gloves, not touching our faces—that we’ve totally put general health on the back burner. In some ways, it’s on us, like we are struggling to keep up with our healthy eating and exercise routines. In other ways, it’s not on us, since so many medical practitioners are currently closed, making it difficult for us to get things like regular checkups, skin exams, teeth cleanings, pap smears, and the like.

One thing we have control over is our diet. And, many say that good health starts with what we eat. Our diet impacts everything from our heart health to our joints to even our oral health. It’s easy to throw good eating habits to the wind right now. You can feel like you’re already putting up with so much stress, do you really need to watch what you eat, too? But if you don’t eat well, then you could face even more health problems and even more stress.

Some foods are particularly beneficial to a woman’s body. Our genetic makeup makes us prone to certain conditions, and just makes us need some nutrients more than men do. Among some of the conditions that tend to present frequently in women are osteoporosis, hypertension, autoimmune diseases, osteoarthritis, breast cancer, and irritable bowel syndrome. Wow, we’re a lucky bunch. Here’s a look at healthy women’s foods to add to your grocery list right now.