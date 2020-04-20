How To Keep Quarantine From Ruining Your Diet

“The quarantine 15” is a phrase I’ve heard tossed around. Much like the “freshman 15” it can come from relying on comfort food during unprecedented and uncertain times, as well as turning to booze (I mean, uh, nobody drank as college freshman…) to calm your nerves. And mostly sitting around either reading or using your laptop all day. No wonder I got puffy my freshman year! At least then I could go to the gym, and the desire to look cute in front of guys at the gym motivated me to go. Now, most of us aren’t working out because the gyms are closed and we got sick of our home workout equipment two weeks into quarantine.

The quarantine 15 can be even more problematic for individuals who already needed to lose 15 or more pounds before quarantine began. Any life change is going to rely on some routine—on patterns and some structure. Now that’s gone, which can make this a particularly difficult time for those on a weight loss journey. Here are ways to keep quarantine from ruining your diet.



Non-perishables doesn’t mean junk food

Though there is a focus on buying shelf-stable food right now to reduce the number of times you have to visit the store, don’t let that be an excuse to just buy packaged cupcakes and chips and pretzels. There are healthy shelf-stable foods and we all know it. Like canned fish, all sorts of beans, brown rice, quinoa, and lean frozen meats.