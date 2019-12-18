1 of 15

There are a lot of scare tactics used on us when it comes to healthy eating. Doctors might scrutinize our diets during our annual physical, and tell us to cut out this, that, and the other thing, leaving us with what feels like little more than celery and egg whites. But, honestly, a lot of the time, I believe that doctors give us overly militant instructions, knowing we’re going to break their rules a bit, and understanding that where we land will actually be just fine. Your doctor tells you, who drinks 10 drinks a week, to stop drinking, knowing you’ll probably just cut back to five drinks a week. (Now, I am not a doctor so, if your doctor has said that you must absolutely stop drinking, listen to her, not me.) Maybe we like these scare tactics, too, since they tend to leave matters as black and white, and in a world where things are so complicated, we like some rules that are clear cut. It’s easier to remember that you are just not allowed to do something at all than to remember that you can do it, this amount, and this often. But we have to remember that removing some food groups from our lives entirely can have the opposite effect of what we wanted. When the idea was just to remove problematic substances, we may also then be eliminating the good things that came with them. Perhaps you’ve heard, throughout your life, that you should never touch this or that food, and it just stuck with you. So that food never makes it into your shopping cart. But perhaps you can loosen up a bit on those rules. Maybe some of the foods you’ve been taught to steer clear of got an undeserved bad reputation. Here are foods we’re afraid of, but shouldn’t be. Ice cream Many of us may think of ice cream as just about the worst foods out there for us, perhaps because we associate them with the thing we binge on after a breakup. But the truth is that, on the Glycemic Index scale, ice cream falls on the low side, releasing sugar into your system quite slowly, and actually decreasing the odds you’ll want to binge on anything after.

Pizza With pizza, it’s all about the type of pizza you get. If you’re getting thick crust, with the cheesy stuffed-crust, extra cheese, and double pepperoni, well, you may not be in the best shape. But if you go with thin crust, you aren’t consuming that much white dough. And if you have a moderate amount of cheese, then you’re actually getting some good nutrients from the traditional mozzarella—which is a rather low-fat, high-protein cheese.

Burritos Burritos are what you make of them, and even though we’re scared off by the giant white tortillas, those actually only contain around 150 to 180 calories. If you’re adding, say, brown rice, lean protein, veggies, and salsa, that’s actually a nutrient-dense meal that won’t cost you too many calories. It’s those double steak, cheese, sour cream burritos with the French fries in them you have to look out for.

Nut butters Though they should be consumed in moderation, when they are consumed that way, nut butters are mostly just good for you. Two tablespoons of almond butter brings in just about 200 calories, with roughly seven grams of protein and 18 grams of fat but good fat that will curtail your cravings for other foods, making it the perfect thing to spread on toast when you need a pick-me-up that will last you until the next meal.

Regular butter Butter has a very bad reputation, perhaps because some infamous Southern celebrity cooks have been known to put two sticks of it in salad dressing, sauces, and just about anything. The truth is that there is no conclusive evidence stating that butter contributes to cardiovascular disease, and that full-fat dairy has been found to either be neutral or even beneficial to our lives. The important thing is how you use it. Treat it like your olive or canola oil aka cook things in it but don’t cook it into things by adding, say, three sticks to your creamy pasta sauce.

Red meat Red meat falls under the category of butter in that its dangers have been blown far out of proportion. There have been many studies that may suggest it increases the chances of death however those studies tend to look at massive groups, without adjustment for other lifestyle factors, so the numbers can be vague and misleading. Ultimately, there is also no conclusive evidence that red meat poses a true and severe threat to our health when consumed in moderation.

Any and all sugar We do actually need sugar to survive. Cells in your body rely on sugar for fuel. It’s just important to watch your intake. Men should look to consume about 37.5 grams a day and women can have roughly 25 grams (sorry ladies—I’m not thrilled about it either!) So those adapting a completely sugar-free diet, not even touching jars of pasta sauce that contain six grams of the stuff and cutting out fruit, could find themselves fatigued and facing a nutrient deficiency.

Egg yolks The breakdown on eggs goes like this: you shouldn’t have all egg whites, all of the time (unless you are diabetic, have high cholesterol, or are at a particular risk stated by your doctor), nor should you leave the yolks in all of your eggs. Medical professionals are finding more and more that having a few yolks a week isn’t a problem. Just mix them in with grains and veggies for cholesterol purposes.

Salt Salt, like sugar, is another thing we actually need to survive, but that many people try to cut out of their diets entirely. Our cells and organs need sodium to do their jobs. Where we face issues is in sodium overload. But a bland, unseasoned diet void of any sodium could, in fact, lead to health issues.

Chocolate Chocolate is another food that is quite low on the Glycemic Index—it’s even lower than popcorn, and rice crackers, which many may assume are better for you than chocolate. This food could be the perfect way to end a meal, satisfying your sweet tooth without making those blood sugar levels spike. Ending the evening with a piece of chocolate could help you cut back on late night eating.

Alcohol Those who love a buzz but want to be “healthy” might stick to wine, believing that the hard stuff is where the problem lies. But research has found that the spike in blood alcohol content that occurs from one hard alcoholic drink versus one glass of wine is almost unnoticeable. The truth is that we don’t need alcohol of any kind, so if you are going to have just one drink and you prefer vodka to wine, you aren’t making the drastically worse choice by going with the former.

Beef jerky When we think of beef jerky we think of those sticky, shiny snacks sold in gas stations with shiny wrapping and that immediately send a burst of beefy scent wafting through the air when opened. That’s one type of chemically ridden jerky. But traditional beef jerky is truly just a good source of lean protein that is travel-friendly because it has such a long shelf life.

Sports beverages Because sports beverages can have as much sugar as a soda, people started turning their backs on the stuff, accusing it of trying to masquerade as a healthy drink. In reality, sports drinks aren’t identical to soda. Sure, they contain sugar, but they also contain electrolytes and carbohydrates—things you need after an intense workout. So just have them then: after an intense workout, and not as a casual snack.

Nitrates When we talk about bacon, the fear is in the fat and the nitrates. I can tell you that you can just stick to two pieces, and not fear the fat. But what about the nitrates you may ask. There hasn’t been a study that can confirm that dietary nitrates elevate any particular health risk. But furthermore, many of us don’t realize that there are plenty of nitrates in vegetables like beets, celery, and lettuce. You probably aren’t avoiding the stuff, as is.