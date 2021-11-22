MadameNoire Featured Video

New reports state things are getting worse for daytime TV talk show host Wendy Williams.

Allegedly, Wendy’s capability to walk has become diminished, and she’s restricted to using a wheelchair now, according to The Ricky Smiley Morning Show’s Toine The Don, also known as Antoine Edwards. Toine explained on Nov. 22 the shocking update on Wendy’s health: “It is being reported that the 57-year-old talk show host has completely lost all blood circulation in her legs and in her feet.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Wendy Williams’ Return To Talk Show Delayed Again As She’s Spotted In Wheelchair”

The Wendy Williams Show host is also allegedly suffering from early stages of dementia, according to the pop culture reporter.

“The entertainment group Lionsgate reportedly has Wendy stored away under lock and key to prevent another booze and vodka-filled depression,” Toine said in an Instagram post. For the record, he also claimed Wendy’s ex-husband and former manager, Kevin Hunter, is allegedly cheating on his fianceé, Sharina Hudson.

RELATED CONTENT: “Wendy Williams Says Of Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter, ‘I Don’t Regret Staying With Him For All 25 Years'”

As MADAMENOIRE has extensively detailed in the past, Sharina was Kevin’s mistress for around 15 years during the span of his marriage to Wendy. On top of his cheating, one of the things that caused Wendy and Kevin to ultimately divorce was him having a child with Sharina outside of he and the TV host’s union. Kevin’s lovechild was born in early 2019, and he and Wendy’s divorce was finalized in early 2020.

Kevin asked Sharina for her hand in marriage in October of this year. His latest side piece is apparently a woman living in Brooklyn, New York, according to Toine.

RELATED CONTENT: “Kevin Hunter To Open Restaurant In Brooklyn, Wendy Fans Weigh In: ‘Working On Your Legacy With Wendy’s Money'”

As of now, Wendy still isn’t scheduled to return to her infamous purple chair on the set of The Wendy Williams Show anytime soon. Things seemingly started going downhill fast for the host after she canceled a promotional tour for the show’s current season in early September, due to “ongoing health issues.”

A slew of headlines has been reported since then — discussing everything from the daytime TV show’s unstable ratings, the frequently updated status of Wendy’s health and whether or not the TV host is even interested in returning to her show at all.

RELATED CONTENT: “‘Wendy Has To Focus On Wendy’: Wendy Williams Breaks Silence Over Health Issues”

Loyal viewers of The Wendy Williams Show still continue tuning for the show’s 13th season, as it’s featured a variety of fill-in hosts, including Michael Rappaport, Leah Remini and Sherri Shepherd.

Notably, Fat Joe and Remy Ma are taking over as co-hosts of the award-winning daytime TV show for Thanksgiving Week.

“Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis,” the show’s Instagram account said in a post last month. “She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition.”

We’re continuing to send prayers up for Wendy as she battles whatever health issues she faces. We wish her the absolute best.

RELATED CONTENT: “‘Health Is Wealth’: Kevin Hunter Accused Of Taking Shots At Wendy Williams In Latest Instagram Post”