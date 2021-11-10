MadameNoire Featured Video

Wendy Williams has broken her silence around her recent health issues that have kept her from hosting her daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show. She released a statement via Instagram Wendy watchers could hear how she’s really doing from her. In the post, she shared that she still hasn’t made enough progress to return yet. The statement read:

HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready. I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there. I also want to thank Debmar-Mercury and our stations for being so understanding and supportive while I work my way back. Most of all, I want to thank my fans. I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me. I love spending my mornings with you all and I’m doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy. I love you for watching.

On Nov. 3, it was revealed that she wouldn’t be returning in the month of November either, taking her hiatus past the one month mark. Williams is experiencing “serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition.” She was also diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19 back in September.

While she’s been out recovering a roster of guests hosts have been filling in like Sherri Shepherd, Leah Remini and Michael Rappaport. Jerry Springer and Bill Bellamy will be filling in later this month.