Due to health issues, Wendy Williams has not been able to return to her purple chair for the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show. As she rests at home, a group of temporary co-hosts were enlisted to take over. Since her hiatus, the ratings have reportedly increased. According to The Wrap, the ratings increased 33% for the week ending Oct. 24.

Co-hosts that have filled in for Williams included Leah Remini, Bevy Smith, Michael Yo, Devyn Simone, Sherri Shepherd, Whitney Cummings and Elizabeth Wagmeister.

The season premiere continued to be delayed due to Williams’ health issues before the network decided that the show must go on until Williams is ready to return. The show was first delayed due to undisclosed health issues but then delayed again after Williams was diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. She then admitted herself to Beth Israel Hospital for psychiatric care. Williams’ brother, Thomas Jr., said that as the one-year anniversary of the death of their mother, Shirley Williams, was approaching, Williams was having a hard time.

“It’s not an easy fight,” he said in a YouTube video. “It’s not one that individuals always win. Sadly, come November we are on the anniversary of my mother passing. It’s not easy. This isn’t easy, but it’s necessary. But she’s doing well, she’s stable, I have spoken with her. We are hanging in there.”

An anonymous source had also told Page Six that living the single life was sometimes a bit lonely for Williams, also affecting her mental health.

“It has been a very difficult time for Wendy,” they said. “She’s a single woman with very few friends. She lost her marriage, her mom, and is living alone. There is a lot on her plate.”

There’s still no word on when Williams will return to the show.