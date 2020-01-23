Wendy Williams Finalizes Divorce

Wendy Williams is officially a single woman. Tuesday, a New Jersey judge approved the former couple’s plan to split assets and end their union.

According to Page Six, both parties agreed to pass on alimony. They will split money earned from the sale of their Livingston, New Jersey home. Kevin will remain the beneficiary of a one million dollar life insurance policy on Williams and he will remain under a health insurance policy funded by Williams. Additionally, he also received an undisclosed lump sum paid out by Williams and a severance payment from Wendy Inc.

All money in the former couple’s shared bank account will go back to Williams and she will remain the sole owner of Wendy Inc. Hunter has agreed to transfer his shares in the company to his ex-wife. Wendy will also keep the home in Florida, which is currently occupied by her mom.

Williams first filed for divorce in April 2019 after news broke that Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, welcomed a baby girl. Despite initially trying to suggest that all was well on the Hunter homefront, Wendy eventually came to terms with the situation and decided to sever ties with her husband of 22 years.

Though Hunter never directly confirmed the affair or the birth of Hudson’s child, he released a statement to The Blast in which he publicly apologized to his then-estranged wife.

28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world. I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally.

I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.

No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine. I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you.

We’re happy the Wendy was able to make a clean break from this situation. We wish her the best in this new chapter of her life.