We are just days shy of the premiere of Wendy Williams’ biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie, and her documentary: Wendy Williams: What A Mess and the daytime television host is pulling no punches as she makes her final press rounds. During a recent interview with Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Williams spoke candidly about her ex-husband Kevin Hunter and how success changed him.

“…Kevin became an a– for lack of a better word,” Williams expressed. “He, the more successful I got and he got, and we believed in each other, the more of a jerk he became.”

As his income grew and his growing wealth began to reflect in his credit score, Williams says Hunter started using his credit to support his adulterous lifestyle.

“He used his good credit to purchase property that he chose to wine and dine his extramarital affairs,” said Wendy.

The final nail in the coffin of their marriage was when Hunter impregnated his longtime mistress Sharina Hudson, but Williams made it clear that Hudson was one of many.

“This girl, wasn’t the only one,” the media maven went on. “She just happens to be the one who kept his baby.”

Williams shared that Hunter had been carrying on an affair with Hudson for “almost 15 years” of their 21-year marriage.

“I’d know about her since almost the beginning,” said Williams. “I’ve known that Kevin was a serial cheat. The first time I found out was while I was pregnant with our son on bedrest.”

Hunter and Hudson welcomed a daughter in March 2019. Williams filed for divorce one month later in April. On the night of his child’s birth, Williams says that Hunter was home with her “begging forgiveness” and stating they were “meant to be together.”

“I plotted to divorce Kevin,” said Williams. “And I sacrificed a lot of myself to come out successful on the other side. And it all worked.”

Williams and Hunter were married for twenty years. Their divorce was finalized in January of 2020. Despite having her heart broken on multiple occasions by Hunter, Wendy has stated multiple times that she does not regret falling “deeply in love” with or marrying her former manager.