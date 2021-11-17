MadameNoire Featured Video

Remy Ma and Fat Joe have been enlisted to take over The Wendy Williams Show while Williams continues to get well at home. According to an announcement on Williams’ Instagram page, they will be taking over during Thanksgiving week, hosting Nov. 23 and 24.

Remy Ma isn’t new to hosting. The “Company” rapper also served as a co-host of Revolt’s State of the Culture alongside Joe Budden and Jinx.

On Nov. 22, a panelist of regular co-hosts Bevy Smith, Michael Yo, Devyn Simone and Elizabeth Wagmeister will be taking care of the hosting duties.

Williams has been out of commission since September and in October, folks behind the scenes decided that the show must go on. A slew of guest hosts were called on like Jerry Springer, Steve Wilson, Sherri Shepherd, Whitney Cummings, Michael Rappaport, Bill Bellamy and Leah Remini.

The ratings have been soaring in Williams’ absence. The week that Sherri Shepherd hosted, the show hit a 0.9 rating for the week, The Wrap reported. Shepherd scored the best ratings since season 13 premiered.

Williams recently gave an update about how she’s been doing since being at home due to complications from Graves’ disease.

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic,” she said in a statement issued via Instagram. “I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.”

Besides battling Graves’ disease complications, she also had to recover from a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Williams also voluntarily check herself into Beth Israel hospital in efforts to seek psychiatric care.

Earlier in November, it was announced that Williams wouldn’t be returning during the month either.