MadameNoire Featured Video

On Oct. 18, Wendy Williams will make her official return to the purple chair.

The Wendy Show’s Instagram account shared a post about the daytime talk series’ return on Oct. 12, telling fans that Season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show would feature an “exciting lineup of guest hosts and panels.” The account also offered an update about Wendy’s health condition. Last month Williams pushed the debut of the show’s new season back due to ongoing health problems stemming from COVID-19.

“Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis,” the statement read. “She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

The statement continued:

“Wendy is a valued and stalwart member of the Debmar-Mercury family and has been so for 12 years. We want her health to be her top priority. As soon as she’s ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair.”

RELATED CONTENT: Wendy Williams Cancels Show’s Promo Tour Due To ‘Ongoing Health Issues’

Back in September, some staff members at The Wendy Williams Show alleged that the star was binge drinking while on set and worried that the former Hot 97 radio host could have returned to using drugs again. The “Hold Me In Contempt” author had allegedly been admitted to a psychiatric hospital for an evaluation, but the whispers were never confirmed.

Williams has been open about her drug abuse struggles in the past. During an interview with ET in July of 2018, the media maven revealed that she began using cocaine during her climb to fame in the radio industry.

“I was a functioning addict though,” she explained. “I would report to work on time and I walked in and all of my coworkers, and including my bosses, would know but instead of firing me, you see, I would grab my headphones and arrogantly walk into the studio and dare them to fire me because I was making ratings.”

“[A] functioning addict has several alarm clocks, you’re organized,” she added. “It’s a miracle I was able to stop.” The talk show host left radio in 2009 to launch The Wendy Williams Show.

Wendy previously spoke to viewers about her road to sobriety during a March 2019 episode of the Wendy Show.

“… I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder, and I just stopped,” she said tearfully during the episode. “So, this is my autobiographical story, and I’m living it. I’m telling you this. After I go to Pilates, I go to several meetings all around town in the tri-state area… I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to the home that I live in, here in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family,” she said.

RELATED CONTENT: Wendy Will Be Wendy Won’t She?: 10 Times Wendy Williams Was Wildin’ Out