Wendy Wiliams continues to turn up the heat as we approach the premiere of her Lifetime biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie, and documentary, Wendy Williams: What A Mess. Not only has the self-proclaimed Queen of All Media emerged from the ashes of her broken marriage with a new attitude, but she’s using the scandal that could have broken her to drive ratings for her forthcoming premiere.

Tuesday, during the Hot Topics segment of her daytime talk show, Williams played a clip of her forthcoming movie before directly addressing her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, by his alias “Kelvin,” his former mistress, Sharina Hudson, by name and the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Journey.

“To me, when I watch TV and I realize that peers that my career was shaped by, they’re sort of now my people, it’s still weird,” Wendy said referencing her “Good Morning America” appearance before showing a clip of her documentary.

“I can’t believe how fearless I am,” Williams said after showing the clip. “And I can’t believe how many people have been drawn into my situation over the twelve years that I’ve been here entertaining you on television. Welcome to ‘Hot Topics,’ Sharina Hudson. Getting out of my car with my money. Good morning, Journey. I think she’ll be three next month, don’t you know?”

Williams’ casting director and producer, Suzanne, as well as the audience were visibly shocked by her boldness.

“Good morning, Kelvin,” she continued with a smile and a giggle. “It’s my truth. You hear Andy Cohen talking. Suzanne is in it [the documentary]. My big bosses are in it, they literally sign my checks, Marcus. Welcome to ‘Hot Topics.'”

Wendy Williams: The Movie and Wendy Williams: What A Mess premiere on Lifetime Saturday, January 30. It’s must-see TV and I am literally salivating at the mere thought of watching it. Will you be tuning in this weekend?