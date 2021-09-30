MadameNoire Featured Video

UPDATED Sept. 30, 2021— 10:35 a.m.

Just days after Wendy Williams announced her infamous return to the purple chair, rumors are now stirring that the media maven may no longer be interested in continuing her long-running daytime talk show after this season.

A source close to The Wendy Willams Show told The Sun in a statement that “The show is set to air through the 2021-22 season. There is no decision beyond that, but she could very well walk away. She’s over it.”

“It was two years ago- in 2019- when they announced that Wendy was renewed for this season, and here we are about to be at the start of it and yet there is no announcement on the show’s future beyond this season,” the source continued. “Normally they would have made an announcement long ago saying ‘Hey guys, we’re going to the year 2025.’”

The season 13 premiere of The Wendy Williams Show was delayed a number of times because of the star’s ongoing health troubles. Now, Williams will officially return to TV on Oct. 18. Wendy was originally set to kick off the debut of the show’s new season on Oct 4, but plans were delayed because of her “ongoing medical issues,” a statement released from the show’s Instagram account read.

Earlier this month, the former Hot 97 radio show host was diagnosed with a “breakthrough case of COVID-19,” according to a statement shared by The Wendy Williams Show’s Instagram account on Sept.15. That same day, the 57-year-old was allegedly admitted to a psychiatric hospital where she was undergoing evaluation for her struggles with drug addiction, the report notes.

Some staffers on set accused Williams of binge drinking.

“Wendy was drinking every day, even while filming the show,” one insider revealed. Other members on set said they could smell the liquor on her. Several sources shared that the popular daytime host appeared to be “wheelchair-bound and bruised” when she came on set last week, citing that she was “stressed” and “lonely.”

However, a source close to the production of the show told Page Six that the star was “on the mend, and doing well.”

“There was a meeting this week, and [execs] assured staff the show will return on Oct. 4., and Wendy is ready to get back to work,” the source added.

Williams has been open with fans about her ongoing battle with Graves disease and substance abuse issues in the past. Last year, the no-holds-barred presenter stopped the production of her show temporarily to deal with severe “fatigue” brought on by the immune system disorder.

Hopefully, Wendy gets better soon.

