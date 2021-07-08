MadameNoire Featured Video

Wendy Williams’s ex-husband Kevin Hunter got a lot of heat for a cryptic post he shared on social media that seemingly referred to Williams as “ungrateful.”

His response may have stemmed from Williams weighing in on the news Tabitha Brown shared via TikTok, that she is now able and plans to retire her husband after he’s worked 18 years in the Los Angeles Police Department. When Wendy gave her two cents, she’d likened Chance to Kevin — something Tabitha later felt the need to address.

“Nope. I was married to one of those,” Wendy said when she spoke on Hot Topics about Tabitha’s announcement last week. “I make the money and so and so forth. Go live your dreams, buy a business, stay with me but go, go, go. See how that turned out. I predict that this marriage is going to be on real rocky ground in a moment. Then they invest in stuff and lose the money. Then they invest in something else and the money gets swindled or stolen.”

The day after, Hunter posted on his Instagram stories: “I’m coming to realize that being ungrateful is a disease that only God can heal… That’s why you receive blessings regardless of a person’s actions…He doesn’t forget nothing!!!”

Kevin and Wendy were married for 21 years before they broke up in 2019, after he had a child outside of their marriage with his longtime mistress Sharina Hudson. Over the course of their marriage, rumors of the infidelty with Hudson and physical abuse between the two swirled.

According to Atlanta Black Star, IG users responded to Kevin’s shady story:

“If the audacity was a person.”

“And he ain’t forgot all you cheating and having a baby on YOUR WIFE WAYS .”

and “If ungrateful was a n–a it would be Kelvin f–kboy Hunter. You’re the reason she’s warning women now. She don’t want anyone having a barnacle-like your a–.”