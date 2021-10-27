MadameNoire Featured Video

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter recently popped the question to Sharina Hudson–the same woman that caused the media maven to file for divorce back in 2019. The television producer and Hudson conceived a child together during the time of his infidelity.

According to Page Six, Hunter proposed to the mother of his lovechild with a pricey ring reportedly worth $80,000 that he purchased back in April 2020, but it’s unclear as to when exactly he decided to tie the knot. An insider close to the pair revealed to The Sun that the couple had moved in together to raise their child.

“They’re just really happy together, they have moved on from all the drama in New Jersey with his marriage,” the source said.

Take a look at Hudson’s ring below.

The news comes amid Williams’ ongoing health issues stemming from her Graves disease. The former Hot 97 radio host has taken a hiatus from her famed daytime talk show following a breakthrough COVID-19 infection she contracted back in September. There is no word quite yet on when she will return. A number of guest hosts have been tapped to cover for the “Ask Wendy” author including comedian Whitney Cummings, who is slated to host this week, along with The View’s Sherri Shepherd, who will hold down hosting duties during the first week of November.

Williams jumped the broom with Hunter in 1997 but later filed for divorce in 2019 after Hudson gave birth to Hunter’s daughter. The no-holds-barred TV host said she knew her former husband was “a serial cheat” for years.

“We were married for almost 22 years. We were together for 25 years,” she told listeners on The Jess Cagle Show. “I don’t regret the day of meeting him. I don’t regret putting up with him for all 25 years.”

"We were married for almost 22 years. We were together for 25 years," she told listeners on The Jess Cagle Show. "I don't regret the day of meeting him. I don't regret putting up with him for all 25 years."

Wendy continued, "And that has nothing to do with him having this baby or him having this side girl for almost 15 years of our marriage. I've known about her almost since the beginning. I've known that Kevin is a serial cheat." In 2001, Wendy Williams released her best-selling book Wendy's Got the Heat where she also revealed Hunter had cheated on her shortly after she gave birth to their son, Kevin Jr.

According to Williams, she believes Hunter used money and his lavish lifestyle to lure women into his debauchery.

“The more successful I got and he got, and we believed in each other, the more of a jerk he became — he used his good credit to purchase property that he chose to wine and dine his extramarital affairs,” she added elsewhere in her interview with Jess Cagle. “This girl wasn’t the only one. She just happens to be the one who kept his baby.”

Hunter, who has worked alongside Williams for years as a producer on The Wendy Williams Show, released a statement back in April 2019, apologizing for his extramarital relations.

“I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family, and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs,” he said at the time.

