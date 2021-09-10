MadameNoire Featured Video

Ahead of her daytime talk show’s Season 13 premiere, Wendy Williams canceled all her upcoming promotional press engagements due to health concerns.

“Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations,” The Wendy Williams Show’s Instagram account announced on Sept. 9.

“She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can’t wait to be back in her purple chair Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere,” it further explained.

While it’s unclear what specific health issues Williams is facing at this time, the 57-year-old radio and media icon has been open with her viewers about living with Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism, which she was diagnosed with 20 years ago. She’d gone public with the diagnosis in 2018.

After taking time away from the daytime broadcast in May 2020, a spokesperson for The Wendy Williams Show told PEOPLE that the TV personality had been “dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease, which [was] causing fatigue.”

After an airing of her show last October, when Williams didn’t seem like herself — taking slow strides across the stage, slurring words and taking long pauses — fans speculated that something besides her thyroid issues was wrong with the host’s health

Infamously, the star fainted during the Halloween episode of her show back in 2017, due to overheating and being dehydrated while in her costume. In addition, Williams has been candid about the realities she faces as a person living with lymphedema.

Regardless of what the cause might be, we’re wishing Williams a speedy recovery.

