MadameNoire Featured Video

In the past couple of years, Wendy Williams has been increasingly candid about her personal life. Partially because she’s had to with as much drama as she’s experienced with her husband’s philandering and their subsequent divorce. But Wendy’s also been more forthcoming about her health issues as well. While she’s said for some time that she has thyroid issues, she recently opened up about the realities of living with lymphedema, a condition where excess fluid collects in the tissues resulting in swelling.

She posted this picture on Instagram.

Eventually, someone on her team deleted it. But Wendy took the time to address it during Hot Topics.

See what she had to say below.

“When I posted my feet yesterday, and there was a whole big deal in the IT department. ‘Are you sure you want to post this? They’re going to be mean to you. I don’t think you should do it.’ Hours later, hours later, I call up and I’m like, ‘Why is my picture not up? I will not send another Instagram picture to you.’ Yeah, like I had a knife to his side. I’m not going to send you another picture until you post this picture. This is me with lymphedema.

And the total opposite happened. There were a few people who were like, ‘Ew.’ Or ‘How do you walk?’ ‘Or it looks painful.’

They’re not painful. They’re just numb-ish and discolored. And yes, I do have big feet because I wear a size 11.5 women’s. That’s dead skin.

And I had no idea how many of you have lymphedema and came out of the closet with it, in the comment section. And I had no idea how many of you learned about lymphedema on our show. So if there’s one thing that was accomplished, it’s that that’s why I walk the way I do.

I don’t mind a lymphedema foot cam.

Look my party is not down there, it’s up here. How dare you?”

I love it. Guaranteed her honesty is helping someone else to feel less ashamed about their body. We need more of this.

You can watch Wendy’s full Hot Topics segment in the video below.