Wendy Williams won’t be returning to her purple chair on The Wendy Williams Show just yet. In a statement released by her show’s production company Debmar-Mercury, it was announced that Williams will continue to be on hiatus through November.

“She is making progress, but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition,” read the statement. “It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

After it was announced she wasn’t coming back yet, the gossip queen was spotted in a wheelchair leaving her Manhattan apartment by the papparazzi, which was published by Daily Mail. This is the first time she’s been seen since being released from the hospital.

As she remains at home, more guest hosts will continue to fill in for her. Michael Rappaport, who is a regular guest of the show, will serve as a guest host for part of the week of Nov. 8. After him, comedian Bill Bellamy will take over.

“I have always loved being a guest on my friend Wendy’s show!” Bellamy said in a statement according to Page Six. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be here for her, and I look forward to working with her amazing team.”

Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos will guest host as well.

Williams is continuing to fight complications bought on by Graves disease. In October, she was diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19 as well. Williams was scheduled to return back to The Wendy Williams Show on Sept. 20 but after her return kept being pushed back, it was decided the show would go on Oct. 18, with a slew of guest hosts.