Kevin Hunter is facing backlash after posting what many feel is an insensitive social media post shortly after his ex-wife Wendy Williams sought psychiatric help at a New York City hospital. Hunter posted a selfie on September 21 where he explained that he was celebrating his birthday all week and added a comment that seemed like a subliminal message aimed at Williams.

“Bday vibes ALL WEEK..so THANKFUL to the MOST HIGH GOD for ALL BLESSINGS…I tried to tell ‘EM ..HEALTH IS WEALTH ..not MONEY..GOD said ‘They’ll LEARN’ HAVE A BLESSED DAY,” he captioned the post.

His followers went off in the comments and reminded him that his health is wealth because he and his mistress turned girlfriend Sharina Hudson are living off of Williams’ coins. He started getting bashed in his comments so badly that he ended up turning off the comments option.

“Chile if it wasn’t for Wendy him, his alleged long-time mistress and their illegitimate child would be homeless,” one person commented before the comments were turned off.

But the slamming continued on The Shade Room where his post was re-shared.

Whew that’s messed up! Smh! Way to kick someone when they down while spending THEIR money to find your lifestyle. Sheesh It’s your birthday but you still focused on Wendy… Kevin low down for that health is wealth comment right now. This is miserable. You couldn’t pay me to shade anyone on MY birthday. It’s a celebration! while his Ex Wife is fighting to stay sane he celebrates just SICK. Says the person that hade a huge impact on deteriorating her health by. “It’s the petty post for me. He knows Wendy is sick… Petty asf even tho im not a fan of Wendy i wish her well n pray she fight her battle. Your a whole dweeb you once was married to that woman you once loved her. This caption is tacky af! Just remember karma don’t miss no one sweetie…believe that!” He makes me sick. A user abuser and then have the nerve to wish on her downfall.

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April 2019 after he got Hudson pregnant.

Last week, Williams voluntarily went to Beth Israel Hospital in New York City due to wanting a psychiatric evaluation. This mental health check came after it was revealed she was diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Her brother, Thomas Williams, Jr., gave an update recently and said Williams is pushing through.

“It’s not an easy fight;” he said on his YouTube channel. “It’s not one that individuals always win. Sadly, come November we are on the anniversary of my mother passing. It’s not easy. This isn’t easy, but it’s necessary. But she’s doing well, she’s stable, I have spoken with her. We are hanging in there.”