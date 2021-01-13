MadameNoire Featured Video

During a recent panel where she was promoting her new Lifetime movie, TV host and radio icon Wendy Williams discussed what it was like to relive the highs and lows of her former relationship with her ex, Kevin Hunter.

In Wendy Williams: The Movie, which is set to air on January 30, all of Wendy’s life, from her rise to fame in radio and television, her celebrity feuds, her battles with addiction, and her tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband and former manager Kevin Hunter, is said to be touched on in the biopic.

When speaking on Kevin in a statement to PEOPLE, Williams said that looking back, she has no regrets about being with him or staying married to him for as long as she did.

“The life that I’m living right now is my best life, and I have no guilt about saying that. I don’t regret meeting Kevin, I don’t regret falling in love, I don’t regret staying with him for all 25 years, 21 of them married,” she said.

Giving a reason for staying in the marriage so long, Williams told reporters the more she saw Kevin’s presence in their family home as a steady presence and influence for their son, Kevin Jr., the more she wanted to try everything possible to make her family work. This was especially the case as her talk show grew in popularity.

“The bigger the talk show got and the more I would look into my son’s eyes and see the things that he needed regarding having his father present in the home, and his mother and the family foundation, the more I decided to give of myself,” she said.

Williams shared that her divorce was about 10 years in the making, but stuck around for her son.

The couple’s split was rocky, and it played out in the public eye over the past couple of years. She filed for divorce back in April 2019 as rumors of Hunter fathering a child with his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson were confirmed and allegations of physical abuse within their home swirled. In January of last year, the split between the two was officially finalized.

Based on what we read of the ups and downs of Williams’s marriage, it sounds like it will be one of the more fascinating things depicted in her biopic. Since she’s the executive producer of the film, hopefully, we’ll get a more clear idea of what really went down between the two of them behind the scenes, from Williams’s first-hand viewpoint. In the meantime, what are some of the things you want to see covered in Wendy Williams: The Movie?