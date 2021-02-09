MadameNoire Featured Video

Days after the premiere of Wendy Williams: The Movie, Kevin Hunter surfaced on Instagram and announced that he will soon be opening a restaurant in Brooklyn, New York.

Hunter, who has dubbed himself an influencer and business owner on the social media platform, is slated to open an Italian eatery called Loretto, which is located in downtown Brooklyn.

According to All About The Tea, Hunter initially wrote a caption about building his legacy through Loreto, which read: “Time to work on my legacy. For a kid from Brownsville, Brooklyn this is a dream come true. To be part of an amazing team to create something so extraordinary.”

The original caption was modified after Wendy fans began weighing in via the comments section.

“Working on your LEGACY with Wendy’s money,” wrote one commenter. “Boy Bye.”

“Make sure to have Sharina send Ms. Wendy a thank you note!” another exclaimed. “Looks like an overrated hospital cafeteria, if you ask me. Who in their right mind would support this f—ery?”

He eventually decided to change the caption: “CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU THERE!!!”

Only time will tell how this will all play out for Hunter. Considering that it appears that his ties to William served as his primary source of income, many are watching and wondering how he will continue to sustain his lavish lifestyle in the wake of their divorce.

Williams filed to divorce Hunter after twenty years of marriage in April 2019 after he conceived a child outside of their marriage. Their divorce was finalized a little under one year later in January 2020. While Hunter’s affair and the couple’s subsequent divorce are old news at this point, interest in the scandal was reignited last month after Williams released her biopic and documentary on Lifetime.