MadameNoire Featured Video

Wendy Williams has never shied away from the mess — even when it’s her own. While doing press for her forthcoming biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie, a reporter with ET Canada strangely asked if she has met the baby her now-ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, had with his alledged mistress, Sharina Hudson, Miss Wendy did not hold back.

“Have you met the baby?” the reporter asked?

“The baby?” Wendy responded. “No, why would I want to meet her? I don’t know her and I don’t want to know her.”

Wendy went on to say that she has a feeling the baby will want to meet her once she is of age.

“No, she’ll want to meet me first, though,” said the daytime TV host. “Do you know where your father was the night that your mother was giving birth? He was with that lady on TV, Miss Wendy. Because he was with me.”

Wendy also revealed that when she first learned of Hunter’s affair, she continued to play the role of the doting wife who believed whatever lies her husband told how; however, she had secretly hired a private investigator to uncover the truth.

“I was playing it off to my ex-husband like I still loved and like I knew nothing and trying to be a good mother,” she said. “I would never make the tears in front of my son.”

Wendy filed for divorce in April 2019 after twenty years of marriage. She admits that despite the heartache she has experienced as a result of being married to Hunter, she does not regret their marriage.

“I don’t regret meeting him. I don’t regret falling in love with him. I don’t regret expressing my love on radio and TV about him even though I knew that he was a cheat and I knew that I was going to divorce him. I knew the b-tch and I knew the situation.”

Wendy Williams: The Movie is set to premiere on Lifetime on January 30.