When the seasons change, our eating habits change. Some of that has to do with centuries of DNA programming that makes us want certain foods that we need when it gets cold out. Some of it is just societal, or cultural. Maybe you grew up enjoying certain food traditions during the fall and winter, like big stews on Sundays, or homemade bread fresh out of the oven for breakfast. Something about the cold weather makes us want to retreat back to a time when we felt safe, cozy, and cared for. For many, that’s childhood, and food is a great way to transport yourself back to a different phase of your life.

Food isn’t just nostalgic, though. It plays a big role in our immune system. Some medical experts would argue that diet is at the root of every major medical issue. We know that it can help our bodies better fight off certain diseases. Meanwhile, some foods are linked to some illnesses. Cold and flu season is a time when we should pay attention to how the foods we consume affect our immunity. Seeing as this cold and flu season will hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, you may want to pay extra attention to your eating habits. Here are fall eating habits that boost and suppress immunity.

Immunity-boosting: Apple picking

Look up your nearest apple farm, grab your baskets, and book your visit. Apple picking is one fall activity that can help your immune system. Fall produces its own special apples, all of which are packed with immunity-boosting vitamin C. They also contain a plant figment flavonoid called quercetin that is good for your immunity.