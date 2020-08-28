Reasons To Drink Water First Thing In The Morning

It can be difficult to be intentional about one’s morning. You wake up and instantly the world is demanding your attention. You turn your phone over and you have five texts, three social media notifications, a voicemail, and half a dozen emails to respond to. There are some push notifications from your preferred news outlet. Before you know it, you’re plunged into the day’s tasks and you didn’t get to do the things you said you’d do for yourself first thing in the morning.

Once the day gets you, it seems to really have you, doesn’t it? But how you spend those first few moments in the morning can dictate the way the rest of your day goes it is important to be intentional about what you do before beginning your work and tending to your responsibilities. One very simple thing that you can do is drink a glass of water. It doesn’t require technology or workout equipment or even much strength at all. You can fill a glass of water at night, place it on your bedside, and have it there ready for you in the morning. There are so many proven benefits of having a glass of water first thing in the morning. Maybe learning about them will motivate you to start this healthy habit.

You wake up dehydrated

You wake up dehydrated. You just do. Unless you sleep with an IV pumping fluids through your body, then by the time you wake up, it’s probably been at least eight hours since you had water. Maybe more, if you cut fluids a few hours before bedtime to prevent midnight bathroom visits. So you wake up, and you are dehydrated. You need to address that.