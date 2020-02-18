1 of 15

Poor digestion is never pleasant. You feel like you have this embarrassing secret you’re carrying around. You’re smiling and going on about your daily tasks, pretending everything is fine, but you know you have this issue you need to work out. You have gas you need to release. You’re bloated, and covering it with baggy clothing. You need to run to the bathroom every hour. You don’t quite feel that you can enjoy your life when you have poor digestion. I know the feeling. I often live just like that. My mind is only halfway in whatever I’m doing, and the rest is on whatever digestive discomfort I’m dealing with that day. Poor digestion has robbed me of a lot of great moments. I remember I was once late to a flight because of it, and I had to pay $150 to catch the next one! What was I supposed to say? “Sorry I had to pull over to use the bathroom three times on the way to the airport?” I don’t think they give you a pass for that. There are a lot of pharmaceuticals and aggressive drugs or products that can seemingly help with your digestion. The problem is that they tend to rely on unnatural components, and can mess up your body’s ability to regulate its own digestion. You don’t want too much help from chemicals or pharmaceuticals, because then your body can forget how to do things on its own. Then you get deeper into the cycle of poor digestion. Ideally, you want to fix things in a natural, sustainable way. You want the steps you take to better digestion to be ones that you can repeat regularly, without concern of side effects, right? Of course. That’s why it’s important to know these holistic steps to better digestion. Start that food diary You know you’ve been meaning to do it forever, but it always seems inconvenient. Is it more inconvenient than all of your digestive issues? Probably not. A food diary is one of the simplest ways to truly track what foods and activities tend to correlate with your symptoms. You will not detect this pattern, just based on memory alone.

Chew thoroughly Are you chewing your food entirely? Don’t be in such a hurry to tell your friend that story that you inhale your food without chewing it. The process of chewing creates more saliva, which delivers digestive enzymes down your digestive tract. Your body also just can’t really break down food that hasn’t been properly chewed.

Eat liver-healthy foods Your liver works in tandem with your digestive system, so you need to take care of one if you’re going to take care of the other. The liver processes nutrients absorbed by the small intestine, so you need to keep it in working order by consuming liver-healthy foods like garlic, grapefruit, beets, watermelon, papaya, berries, and oatmeal.

Sip tea throughout the day Tea does a lot of good things for your digestion. First off, dehydration is a common cause of poor digestion. Second off, you can drink ginger tea, specifically, which aids in digestion. Thirdly, green tea is good for the liver. And finally, hot fluids have a calming effect on the stomach.

Get glutamine You can buy glutamine as a supplement at most pharmacies and health food stores. Glutamine is an amino acid that’s responsible for healing and repairing the intestinal lining. Our bodies produce it, and you can find it in certain foods like beans, eggs, and yogurt, but many of us are a bit deficient in the stuff.

Stick to a regular sleep schedule A regular sleep schedule is so important to good digestion. Your intestines begin to rely on certain windows of time to do what they need to do, like rest, process food, and move food along. If those windows are missed due to an irregular sleep schedule, your digestion can get all out of whack.

Stick to a regular eating schedule Your body loves a good routine, and that includes when you eat, too. Each part of your digestion system needs a certain amount of time to do its job, and needs a certain amount of time to rest. Sticking to a regular eating schedule helps give your digestive tract the time it needs to function properly.

Eat little meals, all day While intermittent fasting has become all the rage, there are some risks that can come with it, including poor digestion. If you don’t eat for a long time, your intestines become sluggish, almost freezing up, and then, the sudden task of moving food along when you do eat can overwhelm them. It’s best to eat little meals, often, to keep your intestines in working order. https://madamenoire.com/1054171/risks-of-intermittent-fasting/

Drink aloe vera juice Aloe vera juice does many wonderful things for your digestion. It lubricates the intestines, so things can move through them smoothly. It can ease stomach irritation. It can even ease symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome and other inflammatory digestive disorders.

Exercise regularly Your entire body is like a machine. If you don’t use it often, it can become stiff and rusty—including your digestive tract. Exercise keeps every system in your body alert and active. It also allows gravity to do its helpful job of moving food through your digestive system.

Cut the booze Alcohol is, as we know, not great for your liver, which we now know is an important teammate for your digestive tract. Alcohol also increases acid in the stomach, which can interfere with proper digestion and cause acid reflux. It also tends to make you do other unfortunate things, like eat late at night and eat bad foods.

Get more zinc Many don’t know that zinc plays a role in your digestion. Zinc is so important to a healthy gut. It can help enzymes—like digestive enzymes—do their job. It’s present in every organ in the body, so being low on it can mean that those organs involved in digestion don’t work properly. Buy it as a supplement or eat zinc-rich foods like nuts, whole grains, legumes, and meat.

Add fiber and water Most people know that you should consume more fiber if you want to regulate your digestion. What many people don’t, unfortunately, know, is that you need to increase your fluid intake if you’re going to bulk up on fiber. Fluid helps move fiber through the body. If you’re dehydrated but full of fiber, you’ll find yourself gassy and constipated.

Add healthy fats Healthy fats, like those you get from avocado, fish, and flaxseed, improve nutrient absorption, and can help lubricate the lining of the intestine. Omega-3 fatty acids can also help fight inflammation, which tends to make digestive disorders worse, so don’t skip healthy fats.