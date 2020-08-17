Supplements You May Want To Consider Taking During Quarantine

Exercise. Mental stimulation. Socialization. Sleep. Goal pursuit. These are all things that impact the rhythms of the human mind and body, but they’re also things that people don’t have regular access to during a pandemic. The innovators and creators are finding new ways to socialize, be ambitious, work out, and maintain some “normalcy” during these abnormal times, but it’s admittedly all just a little harder to do.

You had your routine before. Your gym. Your workout class. Your weekly dinner with relatives or drinks with friends. You had a busy schedule filled with work and passion projects – and maybe those are one and the same for you, if you’re fortunate. Without all of that, one might learn that a lot of how they felt in their mind and body, before the pandemic, relied heavily on their pre-pandemic lifestyle. Now there can be sleep issues, depression, and fatigue. While it is, again, important to adapt and reintroduce those “normal” activities into your life in a pandemic-safe way, it’s also important to know about these supplements that may address some of the deficiencies you’re experiencing. (Always consult with your doctor first.)

Fish oil

With less mental stimulation than many are used to right now, it’s important to keep those brain cells active and healthy. Humans need to be mentally challenged to stay sharp, and quarantine can take away from that. Fish oil supplements may help in proper brain cell functioning and in preventing deterioration of the brain.